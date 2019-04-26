Home
Mount Carmel man charged in drug delivery death

WKOK Staff | April 26, 2019 |

LANCASTER–  Charges were filed in Lancaster County against a Mount Carmel man after he allegedly supplied drugs that caused a man to die.  Manheim Township Police charged 20-year-old Daniel Velez on Thursday. They say Velez sold heroin and fentanyl  to a 33-year-old Lancaster man.

 

After the man ingested the drugs, he died.  During an investigation, detectives learned Velez used a cell phone to communicate with the victim to coordinate a time and place to meet for the illegal drug transaction, which ultimately led to his death.

 

Police charged Velez with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.  Velez was already being detained at Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.

