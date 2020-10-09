Mount Carmel forfeiting football game due to alleged hazing violation

MOUNT CARMEL – There’ll be no football again for Mount Carmel this week, but this time it’s going to be a forfeit. In a letter, Mount Carmel Area School District Superintendent Pete Cheddar says the reason is due to an ongoing investigation of an alleged hazing violation of football team members.

Cheddar says the incident occurred off the district campus and was reported to district administration and the Mount Carmel Township Police Department. Cheddar says he’s saddened to make the announcement, but feels swift and firm action is ‘warranted given the information provided to police.’

The game at Warrior Run was scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. Cheddar says no other information can be provided with the investigation ongoing. However, additional team and player consequences may be warranted.

Mount Carmel also had its game with Southern Columbia schedule for Tuesday this week cancelled due to injuries.