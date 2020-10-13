Mount Carmel cancels rest of football season due to hazing probe

MOUNT CARMEL – There will be no more Mount Carmel Area High School football this season, as an ongoing investigation into a hazing allegation continues. The district, school board and varsity football coaching staff announced the decision in a Tuesday news release. The decision was reached in response to the ongoing internal school district and Mount Carmel Township Police investigation. The hazing allegations involve members of the football team and its said to have occurred at an off-district campus gathering.

The district calls it a ‘heartbreaking decision’ and will be providing resources and counseling to all those impacted. The district says it’s also continuing to implement and research best practices to educate its learning community on the negative impacts of hazing. No information can be provided by the district at this time.