Mount Carmel Area School District will host a face to face prom

MOUNT CARMEL – Students will be able to attend a live, face to face, in-person prom in the Mount Carmel Area School District. School district administrators announced that they are planning the event to be held July 31, with August 1 as the backup date in case of bad weather. It has not yet been announced where the prom will be held.

A dual junior/senior class meeting will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss additional details about the event. A link will be sent to student email addresses with information about how to attend the virtual class meeting.

Many area school districts are in the process of trying to plan a prom, after all area proms were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.