Mount Carmel Area School District will host a face to face prom

WKOK Staff | June 21, 2020 |

MOUNT CARMEL – Students will be able to attend a live, face to face, in-person prom in the Mount Carmel Area School District.  School district administrators announced that they are planning the event to be held July 31, with August 1 as the backup date in case of bad weather.  It has not yet been announced where the prom will be held.

A dual junior/senior class meeting will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss additional details about the event.  A link will be sent to student email addresses with information about how to attend the virtual class meeting.

Many area school districts are in the process of trying to plan a prom, after all area proms were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff