Mount Carmel Area School District returning to hybrid learning later this week

MOUNT CARMEL – It’s back to hybrid learning later this week in the Mount Carmel Area School District. This comes after the district moved to all virtual instruction two weeks ago when a fifth COVID-19 case was reported.

The district says on social media hybrid instruction will resume Thursday for one group of students and Friday for another group of students. This is in effect for both the Jr/Sr High School and Elementary buildings.

The district says all students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, first and second grades are in regular sessions. IEP/GIEP students are also being encouraged to attend. Students also still have the option to do full remote/virtual learning.