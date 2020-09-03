Mount Carmel Area School District moves to virtual instruction

MOUNT CARMEL – In response to its fifth positive COVID-19 case today, the Mount Carmel Area School District announced it will move to virtual instruction for all students starting tomorrow, September 4. As of now, the District says the virtual instruction will continue through September 17, in an effort to adhere to protocols recommending a full district closure of in-person instruction for two weeks.

All extracurricular and athletic activities will also be paused today, September 3 through September 11. The Mount Carmel vs. Southern Columbia Football game that was scheduled for September 11th will not be played. There’s no word on when or if it will be rescheduled.

The School District says they will reassess the situation in the next two weeks.

Read the letter from the Mount Carmel Area School District below:

September 3, 2020

The Mount Carmel Area School District was informed of its fifth, confirmed positive COVID-19 case today and has been in regular communication with the PA State Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). In response, the district will begin virtual instruction for all district students effective tomorrow, Friday, September 4th through Thursday, September 17th. In an abundance of caution, based on data, protocols, established metrics, and the potential for community spread, both agencies are recommending a full district closure of in-person instruction for two weeks. The school district and Pennsylvania Department of Health will continue to assess community spread over the two-week time period. If cases are controlled, in-person instruction will resume on Friday, September 18th.

All Mount Carmel Area extracurricular and athletic activities will also be paused during the timeframe of today, Thursday, September 3rd through Friday, September 11th. Our school district will reassess our current situation at that time. The Mount Carmel Area School District Board of Directors and administrators acknowledge the challenges that come with virtual instruction and stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If you are struggling with child care or internet access, please contact our district or building main office at 570 339 1500. Reminder to families that current wi-fi access is available outside the Mount Carmel Public Library.

Central Susquehanna Opportunities and The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will be present at the Mount Carmel Public Library, tomorrow, Friday, September 4th from 10am to 4pm to help with any child care or internet access questions our families may have.

School meals for all students enrolled in our district will still be provided under the following schedule: Junior-Senior High Building: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 12:30 to 1:00pm outside the main office. Elementary Building: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1:15pm to 1:45pm outside the elementary cafeteria doors. No meals will be provided on Monday, September 7th, Labor Day, but food pickup will be available tomorrow, September 4th and Wednesday, September 9th. We will then continue to follow our Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule moving forward.

Finally, the Mount Carmel Area School District is imploring our community, parents and guardians, and students to do everything possible to make this current situation a temporary pause by following social distancing guidelines, wearing face coverings in public, frequent washing of hands, and limiting social gatherings as per CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.