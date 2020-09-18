Mount Carmel Area returning to in-person instruction next week

MOUNT CARMEL – Mount Carmel Area School District will be back to full in-person instruction next week. This after slowly working its way back from five COVID-19 cases reported earlier this month. On social media, the district announces full in-person instruction for all students Pre-K to 12 will resume this Monday. Students who chose virtual learning may remain in that format. The district is also reminding parents and guardians of conducting daily morning screenings of their children before sending them to school.

The district moved to all virtual learning two weeks ago when the fifth COVID-19 cases was reported. The district then transitioned back to hybrid learning Thursday and Friday (today).