Motorists should be aware of lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Motorists are advised to be aware about lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound between mile markers 213 and 215 for bridge maintenance. Work is expected to take place on today and tomorrow (Monday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 14) between 8 AM and 4 PM with weather permitting.

Motorists can expect the right lane to be restricted on Monday, January 13 and the left lane to be restricted on Tuesday. All motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through work zones.