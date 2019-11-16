Mother, third defendant waive hearings in Trevorton abuse case

SUNBURY – The mother of 3-year-old Arabella Parker and the mother of her boyfriend have waived their rights to preliminary hearings. The Daily Item reports both defendants, 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton and 50-year-old Christy Willis of Sunbury, did so before their scheduled hearings Friday in front of District Judge John Gembic.

The hearings were set to take place in Northumberland County Court due to security reasons. Both their cases now move fully to Northumberland County Court.

Each defendant is jailed on $200,000 cash bail. Delcamp is charged with child endangerment, obstruction, and other charges. Willis is also charged with obstruction and other charges.