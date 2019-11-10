Mother of Trevorton child abuse case to appear on national TV

UNDATED – The mother of Arabella Parker, a three-year-old girl still battling for her life in the Trevorton child abuse case, is set to appear on a national talkshow Monday morning. 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton is set to appear on ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ Monday at 10 a.m. on Fox 56, according to the show’s website. The show’s website also shows a 43-second preview, which indicates the episode will be ‘one of the biggest confrontations in Wilkos history.”

We last told you Delcamp was arrested October 25 after the October 10 incident. She faces felony charges, including endangering the welfare of children, and obstruction of a child abuse case. Delcamp’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton, has also been arrested, accused of hitting Parker and leaving her with 44 injuries.

WKOK has reached out to ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ for comment.