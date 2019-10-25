Home
Mother now arrested in abuse case

Mother now arrested in abuse case

WKOK Staff | October 25, 2019 |

SHAMOKIN-  A Northumberland County woman is now the second adult to be charged with endangering a three-year-old child.  The Daily Item reports that State Police at Stonington arrested 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton last night.  Delcamp is the mother of three year-old Arabella Parker who was abused over several months.

 

Police arrested Delcamp’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton, earlier this month after they say the man beat the child.  The three-year-old was hospitalized at Geisinger Medical Center with only about a 10 percent change of survival and continues her recovery.

 

Burgess remains jailed and has a preliminary hearing this morning in Northumberland County Court.  District Attorney Tony Matulewica says the mother is now charged with endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of a child abuse case, and hindering apprehension for prosecution.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff