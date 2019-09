SHAMOKIN DAM — A major landmark on the Routes 11/15 strip in Shamokin Dam has changed hands. The Philips Motel, owned by the Goshorn family, sold today. The price is not known.

We’ve been unable to reach the family, or the buyer, Robert Grayston Enterprises. The motel was said to be for sale for more than $2 million.

The prime location on Routes 11/15 at Eleventh Street and is about three acres. The motel was there for about 50 years and was a popular location for many travelers.