Route 11 now OPEN, more repairs coming before long weekend

POINT TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville is now open after multiple rock slides closed it this week. The road had been closed from just north of the Point Drive-In movie theater to just south of Danville at the Northumberland/Montour County line.

Currently, both northbound lanes and one southbound lane are open to traffic. PennDOT is expected to install a concrete barrier along the road Thursday or Friday with the goal of opening all four lanes for the weekend.