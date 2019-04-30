Most Midd-West schools dismiss early due to water main break

MIDDLEBURG – A water main break dismissed most schools in the Midd-West School District today. The school district announced students were dismissed at 1:30 p.m. because there was no water at the Middleburg campus. Midd-West High School Principal Thor Edmiston tells WKOK the campus was affected from a water main break in the borough.

He tells us crews have restored some water pressure in the schools. Edmiston says it looks as though the campus will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday. West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs was not affected and dismissed at its regular time Tuesday.