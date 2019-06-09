More work starting on King Street in Northumberland in July

NORTHUMBERLAND – Crews will be back working on King Street in Northumberland later this summer, which can cause more traffic delays in the borough. On King Street, starting July 8, work will start between the Priestley Bridge and Priestley Avenue. During this time, one lane of traffic will be maintained.

North 147 will remain open…Motorists coming from Packer Island/Sunbury, in-bound traffic into Northumberland on Route 147 northbound, will continue into Northumberland. Southbound traffic on Route 147 (motorists heading from Northumberland to the island/Sunbury) will be detoured to Shamokin Dam and into Sunbury on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. This phase will take about two months and will end near Labor Day. PennDOT says this work is slowed by an inordinate number of utility considerations; natural gas, SECV cable and other underground infrastructure.



The second phase of this work will start on or after Labor Day. Work will take place between Priestley Avenue and Front Street.

At this time, Route 147 northbound traffic into Northumberland will come off the bridge, travel north on Priestley Avenue, then left onto Orange Street to Third Street, and then to Duke Street. Route 11 northbound traffic will be able to come into Northumberland and continue toward Danville. Route 11 southbound traffic will turn right onto Orange Street to Third Street, then to Duke Street, and then back to Water Street. There will be two new temporary traffic lights, one at Water and Orange Streets, and another at Third and Duke Streets. This phase will be done by Thanksgiving and will complete the major excavation portion of the Northumberland/Duke Street project.



Trees can be planted this fall on rebuilt streets and next year, final paving of all aspects of this project will take place.