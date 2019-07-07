UPDATE: Both sides weigh in Reitz Dairy Farm v. PETA abuse claims

SHAMOKIN – The Reitz Dairy Farm says their operation is safe and sanitary, and PETA insists there was egregious animal suffering there…both sides in the controversy have new statements out.

The farm came out with a new statement saying they comply with standards in their industry and they continue to product nutritious, healthy, and safe products. They say they are in compliance with a national standards program. The USDA recognizes the National Dairy FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) Program.

PETA has a new statement too, saying animals were denied veterinary care, and were kept in squalid, unsanitary conditions for months. They produced a video of the abuse at the farm.

State troopers this week said, after an investigation, and interviews with the owners, the Reitz Dairy Farm in the Shamokin area did not violate animal cruelty laws. Troopers say they found common, accepted farming and agricultural practices and procedures.