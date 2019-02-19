UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for the Valley

SUNBURY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the valley in effect from 7 am Wednesday until 6 am Thursday. Snow of varying intensity followed by mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of three to five inches, with localized amounts up to six inches south of Interstate 80, and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected.

AccuWeather says ice will then taper off Wednesday night and then Thursday, temperatures will warm up to a high of 48 with clouds and sun.

Should there be any school/business delays and/or closings, we’ll have updates on our Winternet page.