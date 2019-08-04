More West Nile in Valley, two cases in Union County: DEP

UNION COUNTY- More cases of West Nile Virus have turned up in the Valley, this time in Union County. At two locations, the state DEP says their monitoring found the virus in samples. In Buffalo and East Buffalo Townships, they found either birds or mosquitoes with the virus.

The virus also turns up in horses, too, and that has occurred in previous years in this region as well. DEP says they’ll take appropriate action and may conduct spraying in certain areas. Additional advisories will be issued by DEP.

No human cases of the deadly West Nile Virus have turned up in this part of the state.