LWVLA holds Union County new voting machine demonstrations

LEWISBURG – More demonstrations have been scheduled to teach Union County residents how to use the county’s new voting machines for the upcoming November 5 election. According to a news release from the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, updated dates include:

Wednesday from 8:30-11 a.m. at The Miller Center

October 21 from 10-11 a.m. at McCann School of Business

October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Decorating Center in Mifflinburg

October 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at West End Library in Laurelton

October 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Union County Public Library in Lewisburg, 6:15 p.m. at the East Buffalo Township Building in Lewisburg, and 7-8 a.m. at the Country Cupboard

November 2 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum