More VIPs Hit PA: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s 2020 campaign trail is seeing more traffic. Vice President Mike Pence will headline a June 6 fundraiser in Hershey for the state Republican Party as national party officials press it to step up its field and fundraising operation. Before that, President Donald Trump is heading to Montoursville in northern Pennsylvania on Monday for a campaign rally the day before voters there pick a new congressman.

On the Democratic side, former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a campaign rally this Saturday at Philadelphia’s Eakins Oval, his second major public event in Pennsylvania in the month since he announced he’s running for president. Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is hosting a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday to benefit his presidential campaign.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge is letting another former Penn State fraternity member serve his sentence on home confinement instead of in jail in the 2017 death of a pledge. Former Beta Theta Pi member Luke Visser was resentenced Wednesday to 45 days of home confinement and six months of probation, instead of two months to six months in jail.

Centre County Judge Brian Marshall resentenced two other former Beta Theta Pi members last month, changing their jail sentences to home confinement. Visser pleaded guilty to hazing charges surrounding the 2017 death of sophomore engineering major Tim Piazza of New Jersey. Twenty-eight members of the now-shuttered fraternity have faced charges. Most pleaded guilty to hazing- and alcohol-related counts and received probation and community service. The case prompted Pennsylvania to rewrite its anti-hazing law.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — The 21-story global headquarters of what used to be America’s No. 2 steelmaker is coming down. Martin Tower in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is set to be imploded Sunday. A showpiece for Bethlehem Steel when it opened in 1972, Martin Tower stood vacant for a dozen years after the steelmaker went out of business.

The tower’s current owners spent years trying to redevelop it, but concluded it made more sense to knock the building down and start over. Plans call for a $200 million development that includes medical offices, stores and apartments. Bethlehem Steel was an industrial titan that armed the U.S. military, forged steel for the Golden Gate Bridge and helped shape skylines across the country. It shuttered in 2003.

READING, Pa. (AP) — The Reading Eagle newspaper, whose owners recently filed for bankruptcy protection, is evaluating several offers from potential buyers. Bankruptcy attorney Robert Lapowsky says “multiple bids” were received by Wednesday’s deadline. He says the bids are being reviewed. If there is more than one qualified bidder for the 150-year-old family-owned paper, an auction will be held Friday.

The Reading Eagle Co. issued a mass-layoff notice this week, telling Pennsylvania state officials that nearly its entire workforce of more than 200 employees could lose their jobs next month. The company’s other properties include news-talk radio station WEEU and a weekly newspaper. The Eagle has continued to publish under Chapter 11 bankruptcy rules. The newspaper said it has an average daily circulation of more than 37,000 Monday through Friday, and more than 50,000 on Sunday. It was first published in 1868.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bruce Willis, star of “The Sixth Sense” and “The Fifth Element” threw the first pitch in his No. 19 Phillies jersey before Philadelphia played the Milwaukee Brewers. Willis wasn’t within striking distance of the plate — he one-hopped the pitch to Phillies ace Aaron Nola. Willis took his cuts Wednesday in batting practice against coach Dusty Wathan using a bat borrowed from Phillies outfielder Nick Williams.

Willis grew up in the southern New Jersey town of Carney’s Point and has filmed movies in Philadelphia, including “Glass.” “I just like to hit the ball,” Willis said in his red pinstripes. “I just like the noise. I grew up with the Phillies.” The 64-year-old Willis chatted with Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins and manager Gabe Kapler . Kapler, in his second year, played Scrooge and refused to believe Willis’ 1988 classic “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. “I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump used a ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers on Wednesday to criticize big-city prosecutors he asserts don’t go after criminals who pose a severe threat to public safety. Trump pledged to the families of fallen officers that the country will “never, ever leave your side, never disappoint you” but went beyond memorializing for much of the annual event.

He singled out prosecutors in Philadelphia and Chicago as being part of a “dangerous trend” by deciding not to prosecute “many criminals who pose a severe threat to public safety and community well-being.” The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office released a statement afterward stating that for years, “we have tried the old, failed way of indiscriminately locking up communities advocated by the Trump Justice Department, and too often what it got us was an ever growing prison population and way too many repeat offenders, especially in communities of color.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday said it would stop taking monetary gifts from members of the Sackler family who are connected to the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin, cutting a longstanding philanthropic relationship at a time when cultural institutions are coming under increasing scrutiny over their donors.

The Sackler family overall has a multi-decade history with the Met and other cultural institutions, and there is a wing named for them at the museum that houses the well-known Temple of Dendur. But there has been increasing criticism over institutions accepting money from the branches of the Sackler family that are connected to Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five kittens that stowed away on a 400-mile trip to San Diego are looking for new homes. The San Diego Humane Society says the kittens somehow wound up inside a 60-foot steel column that was trucked from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. On April 24, construction workers building new Kaiser Permanente medical offices heard meows coming from the column.

They tilted the column and the week-old kittens slid out. It’s unclear whether the stowaways came aboard in Hayward of somewhere along the route. The kittens are now in foster care and will be ready for adoption in another couple of months. And they’ve been given appropriate construction names: Crowbar, Rebar, Chisel, Jackhammer and Piper.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — We know there aren’t _ but it sometimes seems there are as many upcoming “Star Wars” projects _ as there are stars. Disney is taking the wraps off some of those plans _ giving fans of the franchise a chance to start circling dates on their calendars. The studio says there will be a new Star Wars movie due in December, 2022.

It will be done by “Game of Thrones” producers David Benioff and D.B. Weill. There’s also a project being ginned up by Rian Johnson, who directed “The Last Jedi.” And there’s yet another, separate, project focused on Luke Skywalker. That is being directed by J.J. Abrams _ and is due to be finished in December.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s as if Mick Jagger is saying “Start Me Up.” The 75-year-old rocker tweeted a video Wednesday of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue.

The treatment forced the Rolling Stones to postpone its No Filter tour. Jagger was told by doctors in late March he could not go on tour “at this time.” Jagger tweeted he was “devastated” the band couldn’t tour, but said he hoped to be “back on stage as soon I can.” The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Conrad Black, a former newspaper publisher who has written a flattering political biography of Trump. Black’s media empire once included the Chicago Sun-Times and The Daily Telegraph of London.

He was convicted of fraud in 2007 and spent three and a half years in prison.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Black “has made tremendous contributions to business, and to political and historical thought.” In 2018 he published “Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gio Gonzalez continued to make the most of his second stint in Milwaukee, allowing one run while pitching into the sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2. Gonzalez was hardly dazzling in his fourth start this season, but the veteran lefty did enough to again reward the Brewers’ faith in bringing him back. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on the WKOK app, and on WKOK.com. Phillies play the Brewers today at 12:30pm on WKOK.

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning before exiting with abdominal tightness and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed Chris Archer and the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-1. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Greinke would get an MRI on Friday. Greinke allowed four hits in 7 2-3 innings, then walked off the mound with a trainer. He has a 1.09 ERA in his last six starts, allowing five earned runs in 41 1/3 innings.

