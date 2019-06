MONROE TWP – PennDOT crews will be back to work on Routes 11-15 Thursday morning, which is expected to cause big delays again. There were hour long delays while pavement patching work will take place Wednesday during the morning rush hour.

Now PennDOT says they won’t start until 9 a.m., and will work until 3 p.m. along Routes 11-15 northbound. Work will take place from Park Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County, to Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam. Work is expected to be completed Thursday.