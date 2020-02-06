More Valley schools, winners, win in state stock market challenge 

UNDATED – More winners from the Valley have been announced from the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy’s Stock Market Challenge’s Fall 2019 game.

Lewisburg High School announced it finished in 10th in the state in the high school division. their winning students were Hayden Kerlin and Kate Cheville, with Valerie Naylor finishing third. Emma Freeman and Tommy Hess were also recognized. Those students worked under the guidance of teacher Michael Creeger.

The Donald Eichorn Middle School had two Business Plan teams win. Ellie Harry, Lennon Barner, and Logan Kitchens won for the first team. Logan Kitchens, Eddie Lockcuff, Morgan Strieby and Michelle Gwynn won for the second team. They were led by teacher Tristan West. An honorable mention team was also chosen, led by students Emma Bolton and Rebira Jemama. Each team will share $100 in prizes.

The Mifflinburg Middle School also finished in 10th in the middle school division. The winning students were Mason Morrison, Samantha Weaver and Dominic Scott. They worked under teacher Mr. George Kahler.