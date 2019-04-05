More Turnpike Hikes OK: AP PA Headlines, Features Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/5/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is dismissing a lawsuit over Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increases that are financing payments to help fund transit agencies. U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane ruled Thursday that a truckers’ organization didn’t adequately argue that the scheme violates the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution or the constitutional right to travel.

The lawsuit had also asked the court to bar the turnpike commission from using tolls to pay off debt stemming from payments it is required to make under a 2007 state law. A plaintiffs’ lawyer says they’ll appeal. Gov. Tom Wolf’s transportation secretary, Leslie Richards, told lawmakers in February it would be “catastrophic” to have to repay the $6 billion total transferred by the turnpike commission. The payments are driving up the turnpike commission’s debt, despite 11 straight annual toll increases.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two bills that could make it easier for victims of child sexual abuse to file lawsuits, an issue that stalled last year in the General Assembly, are expected to get votes next week in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. House Judiciary Chairman Rob Kauffman said Thursday he supports the pair of proposals that are scheduled for votes in his committee on Monday.

One bill would eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for child sexual abuse crimes entirely going forward and give victims of future abuse until age 55 to file lawsuits. Current state law gives victims until age 30 to pursue criminal charges and until age 50 to sue. The other proposal would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to allow a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits over past abuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say a system that tracks overdoses and information about drug investigations has been widely adopted during its first year of use. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf joined police and prosecutors Thursday at the state’s opioid operational command center to promote the results of the Pennsylvania Overdose Information Network.

The network, launched a year ago, is a way for police, public safety workers and medical professionals share details about opioid abuse. It’s currently used by about 1,000 Pennsylvania police departments and hundreds of other agencies. Authorities say the network aids investigations into people who are dealing in heroin and fentanyl. Since Wolf declared the state’s opioid crisis to be a statewide disaster early last year, there have been more than 19,000 emergency room admissions for suspected overdoses in the state.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say they can find no reason a drunken gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania hotel bar, killing two men and wounding a woman before breaking into a home where he fatally shot another man before killing himself. Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said Wednesday police completed their investigation into the January shooting that happened near Penn State’s campus.

Centre Daily Times reports authorities said 21-year-old Jordan Witmer and friend Nicole Abrino were at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College. Abrino said Witmer said he was going to the bathroom and when he returned, he shot Abrino in her chest. brino told authorities there were no red flags regarding his behavior prior to the shooting. Cantorna said Witmer’s blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new policy will give Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities more of a say in what their students will pay in tuition. The State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors adopted the change on Thursday to allow individual schools to develop tuition plans, although the board retains final approval authority.

The universities will now announce tuition in April instead of July, giving students a few more months’ notice about increases. The policy also calls for tuition to be tentatively established two years at a time. The policy is designed to give schools more ability to take into account regional economic differences, the cost of programs and the capacity of potential students to pay tuition. Tuition rates developed under the new procedure could be in effect by fall 2020.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden responded Thursday to a mocking tweet by President Donald Trump with one of his own. Biden says, “I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.” Earlier in the day, Trump had tweeted a parody video making fun of Biden as he pledged to alter behavior that made some women uncomfortable. Biden’s pledge took place in a video in which he said he understood that his touchy-affectionate behavior upset some women and pledged to change his ways.

Biden seemed to be seeking to ease some people’s discomfort, which has raised questions about whether he could wage an effective presidential campaign. But the doctored video retweeted by Trump shows images of Biden popping up behind the former vice president, touching and nuzzling him. Trump added the caption “WELCOME BACK JOE!” Several women have come forward in recent days to complain about Biden making them uncomfortable. More than a dozen have accused Trump of sexually harassing them. Trump has denied the charges.

LONDON (AP) — A new eight-part Netflix series chronicling life on Earth and the threat posed by climate change has received a royal sendoff at London’s Natural History Museum. Prince Charles lauded the “Our Planet” series and its narrator David Attenborough at the world premiere Thursday night. He was joined by sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Charles praised Attenborough, 92, for helping to “lift the veil of ignorance from our eyes about the intricate and integrated beauty of our home.”

He also said he is proud of his sons William and Harry for sharing his passion for working to restore “the balance of nature,” joking that he thought they had been ignoring him when he told them about the importance of the natural world but found out when they reached adulthood that they had actually been listening.

The ambitious Netflix series, produced in conjunction with the World Wildlife Fund and Silverback Films, was four years in the making and involved 600 crew members filming in 50 countries and on each continent.

The first segment featured astonishing footage detailing the variety of the world’s wildlife and chronicling the sound and fury as 75 million tons of glacial ice collapsed into the sea off Greenland.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California business owner says store surveillance video recorded a man stealing a small chain saw by stuffing it down his pants. Jeff Bennett of RG Equipment tells the Fresno Bee his security camera caught the theft Wednesday afternoon. The video shows the man take the chain saw from a display, stuff the blade down his pants and cover the engine assembly with his jacket. Bennett says the man drove off in a pickup truck. He believes an accomplice was watching the store last week.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Family members say an artist who created the first paint-by-numbers pictures and helped turn the kits into an American sensation during the 1950s has died. Dan Robbins’ son says his father died Monday in Sylvania, Ohio. He was 93. Robbins came up with the idea for paint-by-numbers photos in the 1940s while working for the Palmer Paint Company in Detroit.

He remembered hearing that Leonardo de Vinci would use numbered backgrounds for his students and decided to try it. By 1955, the company was selling 20 million kits a year. Sales dropped sharply within a few years.

Some critics mocked the paintings, but they’ve endured as slices of Americana. The Smithsonian Institution celebrated the paint-by-numbers craze and its impact with a 2001 exhibition at the National Museum of American History.

NEW YORK (AP) — After its journey through bankruptcy, Sears is getting ready to open its first batch of smaller stores focusing on appliances, mattresses and home services. The first three stores called Sears Home & Life will open Memorial Day weekend. They are a fraction of the size of the company’s traditional stores.

Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart, declined to say how many of the stores are in the works but said locations have been identified. He says the new stores will not take the place of the remaining 425 stores. The openings come nearly two months after Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert bought the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company for $5.2 billion. Lampert is restructuring the business but Sears’ long-term survival remains an open question.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo outdueled fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid, finishing with 45 points and 13 rebounds and leading Milwaukee to a 128-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night as the Bucks clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the league. Khris Middleton added 22 points and George Hill had 20 for the Bucks, who locked up home-court advantage with three regular-season games remaining. Embiid had 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks.

LOUIS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo had three assists during the Blues’ five-goal first-period outburst, Alexander Steen finished with two goals and the St. Louis Blues kept their Central Division title hopes alive with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blues scored five times in the first 9 minutes, 41 seconds to set a franchise record for quickest five-goal start to a game. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly, Steen, Pat Maroon and David Perron all scored during the early outburst.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched five effective innings in his Pittsburgh debut and the Pirates extended the Cincinnati Reds’ scoreless streak with a 2-0 victory. A day after the Reds got three hits in a 1-0 loss to Milwaukee, they managed six hits against four Pittsburgh pitchers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel scored twice, Sidney Crosby added a goal and two assists and Matt Murray stopped 33 shots as the Pittsburgh Penguins clinched a postseason berth for the 13th straight year with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Jake Guenztel added his 39th for Pittsburgh, which welcomed center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang back into the lineup by racing past the Red Wings to extend a playoff run that began in 2007.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 5 Kansas City 4

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 4

Final Oakland 7 Boston 3

Final Cleveland 4 Toronto 1

Final Texas 11 L-A Angels 4

Seattle at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 4 N-Y Mets 0

Final Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 0

Final Atlanta 9 Chi Cubs 4

San Diego at St. Louis 4:15 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 128 Philadelphia 122

Final Sacramento 117 Cleveland 104

Final Golden State 108 L.A. Lakers 90

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO N-Y Islanders 2 Florida 1

Final Buffalo 5 Ottawa 2

Final Carolina 3 New Jersey 1

Final Washington 2 Montreal 1

Final Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 1

Final Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

Final Boston 3 Minnesota 0

Final St. Louis 7 Philadelphia 3

Final Nashville 3 Vancouver 2

Final OT Colorado 3 Winnipeg 2

Final San Jose 3 Edmonton 2

Final Arizona 4 Vegas 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay at San Francisco 4:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis 4:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Boston at Indiana 8:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah 9:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Portland at Denver 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Los Angeles at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

