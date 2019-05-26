More Tornado Warnings in PA: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/26/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Weather officials say Pennsylvania has already recorded the average number of tornadoes for a year even before the summer period in which severe weather is most common. Meteorologist Sarah Johnson of the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey says 16 tornadoes — the yearly average — have had preliminary confirmation in the commonwealth so far this year.

Severe weather is more common in June and into July, but that’s not a hard and fast rule. For example, Johnson says, a large outbreak of severe weather occurred Oct. 2 across Pennsylvania. In recent weeks, Johnson says, the high plains and mid-Atlantic have been getting the brunt of low-pressure systems bringing precipitation.

On Thursday, six tornado warnings were issued across the commonwealth in a span of just two hours.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster and a US Congressman from the Philadelphia area, Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st, Bucks County) have introduced a bill to create a $25 billion Opioid Epidemic Response Fund to provide resources to support states, cities, towns, and communities fight the drug crisis.

The fund would provide $5 billion annually over five years targeted to numerous activities involving such agencies as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the National Institutes of Health; and the Health Resources & Services Administration.

Kuster said Congress has an important role to play in supporting the efforts of states, cities, towns, and communities that are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic. Kuster, a Democrat, and Fitzpatrick, a Republican, are co-chairs of the Bipartisan Opioid Task Force.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. Meet the Press is on WKOK at noon.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — A natural gas distribution company in Maine plans to get into the production side of things with a “cow waste-to-gas” renewable energy project to heat homes. Summit Utilities is partnering with Maine’s dairy industry through construction of an anaerobic digester in Clinton to produce natural gas. Farms will provide the manure.

Kurt Adams, president and CEO, said Thursday that the company plans to spend about $20 million on the renewable natural gas project. He said it’s part of Summit’s ongoing effort to invest in “innovative technologies that mitigate climate change.” Dan Burgess, director of the governor’s energy office, said it’s encouraging to see a new technology that both can reduce waste and heat homes.

The Philadelphia Phillies are on WKOK 1070AM at 1:35 p.m. (at Brewers) – Normal programming will resume on WKOK.com

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 19 Toronto 4

Final N-Y Mets 5 Detroit 4, 13 Innings

Final Baltimore 9 Colorado 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 8 Chi White Sox 1

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 6 Seattle 5

Final Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 2

Final Houston 4 Boston 3

Final L-A Angels 3 Texas 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 Cincinnati 6

Final Washington 5 Miami 0

Final Arizona 10 San Francisco 4

Final Philadelphia 7 Milwaukee 2

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Pittsburgh 2

Final St. Louis 6 Atlanta 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 100 Milwaukee 94

——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Seattle 77 Phoenix 68

Final Connecticut 84 Washington 69

Final Minnesota 89 Chicago 71

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York City 1 Chicago 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

Texas at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

L.A. Sparks at Las Vegas 8:00 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle at Kansas City 6:00 p.m.

