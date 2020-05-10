More than two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths in nursing and personal care homes; AP PA Headlines, Features, and Sports

AP PA Headlines 5/10/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials are reporting another 72 deaths in Pennsylvania associated with the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 3,688. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Saturday that there were more than 1,000 additional positive cases of COVID19, sending the statewide total above 55,300.

Most deaths and hospitalizations have occurred among patients 65 or older. More than two-thirds of the deaths have occurred among residents in nursing homes and personal care homes. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia barber shop owner who had vowed to reopen over the weekend in defiance of the governor’s shutdown order instead hosted a rally calling for an end to the shutdown. Giovanni’s owner Nichole Missino on Saturday cited threats from the state board that licenses her and her business and from local police she said had promised action to revoke her occupancy license. Missino said last week that she and her six employees had been unable to get unemployment compensation and collectively decided to reopen the Media shop.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Little Richard, one of the chief architects of rock ‘n’ roll, has died. He was 87. Pastor Bill Minson, a close friend of Little Richard’s, told The Associated Press that Little Richard died Saturday morning after battling bone cancer. Known for his piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour, he irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America. His hits included “Long Tall Sally” and “Tutti Frutti.” The trailblazing rocker helped shatter the color line on the music charts, joining Chuck Berry and Fats Domino in bringing what was once called “race music” into the mainstream.

Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Quincy Jones, Michelle Obama, Elton John, Spike Lee, Ringo Starr, Cyndi Lauper and more celebrities posted tributes to social media following Little Richard’s death on Saturday. Little Richard, the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” whose piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America, was 87.

TLANTA (AP) — The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company is calling on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities said was killed by two white men as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood. Musicians Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Alicia Keys, Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims, and others signed an open letter published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. The letter said District Attorney Tom Durden should be recused from the case and state Attorney General Christopher Carr should elect a special prosecutor. Alicia Keys said Arbery’s death was “heartbreaking, unbelievably unacceptable and inhumane.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports

SELINSGROVE— Locally, the Selinsgrove Speedway has been trying to open for “non-social” and “non-public” races that will be broadcast for spectators to watch in a pay-per-view format. One race was slated for Saturday and had to be postponed due to approval issues during Snyder County’s “yellow” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the speedway’s Facebook page, they say they will continue to work with state representatives to develop a resolution and plan for future races.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The rookies with the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to find a way to get their careers off on the right foot amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The players have spent their first few weeks as professionals trying to absorb what they can through video teleconferences with coaches and the team-issued iPads that detail the playbook. Running back Anthony McFarland says he will head outside after most meetings and self-administer a test to make sure he’s lining up in the right spot. Coach Mike Tomlin says he’s encouraged by the work the group has put in and expects to hit the ground running whenever training camp starts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kicks, punches and grunts echoed through the empty arena. Coaches, commentators and camera clicks resonated like never before. Blood, sweat, swollen eyelids and face masks signaled the return of UFC. It was the first major sport to resume since the coronavirus shuttered much of the country for nearly two months. UFC 249 ushered in a new look for sports, too. One without fans and amid countless safety precautions. It was definitely different and a welcome reprieve for a sports-craved country that went nearly eight weeks without any live events. Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo won the main events.

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL is pondering the notion of holding its amateur draft before the Stanley Cup final. The draft had been scheduled for June 26-27, but it was postponed with the season in an indefinite suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the NHL is deciding whether to hold it earlier in June following the NFL’s success with its virtual draft last month. Such a move means teams would not be able to trade players before or during the draft, there would be a lack of clarity over next year’s salary cap and the draft order could be determined before all games are played.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin closed NASCAR’s iRacing Series with a victory at a simulation of throwback North Wilkesboro Speedway. This year’s Daytona 500 champion had four fresh tires as he chased down leader Ross Chastain and nudged him out of the way. Chastain retaliated by hitting Hamlin’s car after the checkered flag. Timmy Hill finished second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Chastain and Austin Dillon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved