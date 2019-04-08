More security cameras to be installed at Shamokin Jr/Sr High School

SHAMOKIN – More security measures are being taken at Shamokin Jr/Sr High School, after the school went into another lock down due to a threat last week. School principal Todd Hockenbroch tells WKOK additional cameras are being installed in the school. He says additional information regarding the new measures cannot be divulged so students and staff can be protected.

The latest threat against the high school occurred Thursday morning when it was found on a bathroom wall. After a sweep of the building, the lock down was lifted after about an hour.