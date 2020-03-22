More push back on July Olympics amid Covid-19; AP PA Headlines, Features, & Sports

AP PA Headlines 3/22/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s coronavirus death toll has risen by one. The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed the death on Saturday and described the person as an adult in the late 60’s who had been hospitalized. More than 370 coronavirus cases and two deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania. Lawyers for Gov. Tom Wolf, meanwhile, are asking a court to toss a lawsuit challenging his authority to shutter “non-life-sustaining” Pennsylvania businesses. Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Wolf’s administration is considering a “shelter in place” order to ensure people stay at home.

WASHINGTON (AP) — GUEST lineups for the Sunday news shows:

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gaynor; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. This will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon. ABC’s “This Week” — Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor; Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert; former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith; former White House adviser Gary Cohn; Richard Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Customers cheered at a Walmart in Missouri after a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the store’s toilet paper aisle. Store manager Jessica Hinkle says the woman told employees Wednesday that her water broke. KYTV reports Hinkle held up a sheet for privacy while a labor nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby. Customers cheered as they were taken away to an ambulance. The birth took place as shoppers nationwide are converging on stores to stockpile toilet paper and other basics amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hinkle says she’s told both mom and baby are doing well.

NEW YORK (AP) —Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus. The money will go to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies. In other entertainment news Saturday: Fashion designer Christian Siriano in a tweet vowed to make face masks, asking his sewing team to pump them out to help medical responders. And a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” will not reopen when Broadway resumes performances, a second play to call it quits as the theater world grapples with the coronavirus.

More push back on July Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — The leader of track’s international federation says there’s no need to hold the Tokyo Olympics at any cost, adding that a decision about the future of the games “may become very obvious very quickly in the coming days and weeks.” World Athletics president Seb Coe said the Olympic world is managing the coronavirus day by day and “increasingly hour by hour.” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel urged the federation to advocate for the postponement of the Games, which are to start July 24.

UNDATED (AP) — Brazil’s Olympic Committee is calling for the Tokyo Games to be postponed until 2021. The Brazilian body said in a statement published on Saturday that the decision is a necessity due to the seriousness of the pandemic and “the consequent difficulty for athletes to keep their best competitive level.” Similarly, the Norwegian Olympic Committee says the Games shouldn’t take place until the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Eric Ebron, giving quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another proven red zone target. Ebron reached the Pro Bowl in 2018 while catching 13 touchdowns but was limited most of last season while battling an ankle injury. Pittsburgh hopes Ebron’s arrival can provide a welcome jolt to an offense that struggled in 2019 with Roethlisberger sidelined most of the year with a right elbow injury. The Steelers also agreed to terms with guard Stefen Wisniewski, a Pittsburgh native.

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent tight end Nick Vannett. The fifth-year pro from Ohio State played for Seattle and Pittsburgh last season. Vannett’s deal with Denver is worth nearly $6 million. Vannett will serve as the No. 2 tight end in Denver behind 2019 first-round draft pick Noah Fant. His addition could spell the end of tight end Jeff Heuerman’s time with the Broncos.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the move says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Nelson Agholor. The person also says the Raiders agreed to a one-year deal to keep backup running back Rod Smith. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can’t be signed until the players pass physicals. Offensive lineman Eric Kush also confirmed that he reached a deal with the Raiders. Tight end Nick O’Leary’s agency says its client agreed to terms with the team.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns have agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said. Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns played in all 16 games each of his first three years before falling out of the rotation in 2019. He had three interceptions as a rookie, but played in just 10 games last season. The Bears had an opening after waiving cornerback Prince Amukamara last month. Chicago went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.

