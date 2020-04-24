More PA liquor stores will have curbside delivery next week

HARRISBURG – The Sunbury and Mifflinburg state liquor stores are on a list of hundreds of stores that will open next week for curbside service.

In a release Friday, the PA Liquor Control Board says nearly 400 more Fine Wine and Good Spirits locations will open for curbside pickup. Monday there will be eight stores open in The Valley; Danville, Coal Township, Milton, Sunbury, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.

Most stores will offer curbside service Monday through Saturday, taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis. Orders will begin at 9 a.m. each day and scheduling pickup appointments will take place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days.

There still may be some stores with more limited days and hours. Orders will be limited up to six bottles per order and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Orders are also limited to one order per caller, per store, per day. Here is the expanded list of stores offering curbside service.