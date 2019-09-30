More on the chopper crash in Bloom, including statement from the fair

BLOOMSBURG– A helicopter pilot remains in critical condition following a chopper crash Saturday night at the Bloomsburg Fair. Kenneth Cordrey of Delmar, Delware, was piloting the helicopter with two passengers, when it crashed near a parking lot at the fair. The helicopter was giving rides to fairgoers when it crashed around 7:30 p.m.

The Bloomsburg Fair Association issued a statement Sunday. They say their association works tirelessly to ensure safe and comfortable experiences are had by all guests. And, while details regarding the incident are under investigation by the FAA and NTSB, they remain committed to the safety of all patrons, and continue to pray for the three persons injured in the crash.

The two passengers had minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital. The Federal Aviation Administraion and National Transportation Safety Board continue their investigation.