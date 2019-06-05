More majors being offered at Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE – Two new majors will be offered at Susquehanna University this fall. SU’s Sigmund Weis School of Business will offer international business and management majors.

The university says international business majors will develop cross-cultural skills to manage all types of enterprises in a global environment.

The management major provides a broad background and is intended for students who wish to manage organizational activities. Students will be required to complete an internship.

The university also says the current business administration and global management majors will no longer be offered to new students. However, current students in those majors will be able to complete them.