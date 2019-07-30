More free lunches in Valley school districts this school year

SUNBURY – After some controversy surrounding lunch debt at a Luzerne County school district occurred last week, we checked in with Valley school districts who tell us free lunches are increasing for their students.

Thanks to the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision, some Valley school districts, such as Shikellamy, are offering free lunch and breakfast to students. Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle, “I think it’s a positive, I don’t know how it can’t be a positive. I think it’s meant for families that qualify, but it provides the entire district with free lunch, so how can’t it be a positive thing?”

The CEP is a federal program for schools in low income areas. Eligibility is based on several factors, including the district’s percentage of students who can take advantage of the program. Dr. Bendle says Shikellamy began the program this past school year after discovering the district qualified, “The qualifications for that are you have to be 40% or greater with free and reduced lunch. Our overall district average is 46.41%, so we qualify.”

Dr. Bendle says the grant has three years remaining before needing to reapply. Shamokin Area School District also used the program for the first time last school year. Mount Carmel Area School District Superintendent Bernard Stellar says his district qualifies and will begin the program this school year. Dr. Bendle says lunch debt has been a discussion recently among area superintendents, “There was some change in some legislation that made it difficult for some districts to collect the debt that was owed to them. So I think it was something that we talked about as superintendents in this area.”

Last week, the Wyoming Valley West School District had warned parents behind on lunch bills their children could end up in foster care. The district then rejected a Philadelphia businessman’s offer to pay the overdue charges, before apologizing and accepting the donation.