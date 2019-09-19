Nearly a million out for flood control grants coming to the Valley

HARRISBURG- Local legislators have announced almost a million dollars in grants for flood mitigation. State Senator John Gordner, Representative Linda Schlegel Culver and Representative David Rowe announced in a news release the funds for two projects.

The first, in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, will be a flood mitigation project along Little Shamokin Creek. The grant is for almost $469,000 and involves removal of debris from the flood plain, deflectors, and stream bank stabilization.

The second project, in Middleburg Borough, involves making repairs to the Stumps Run flood protection system. The grant for that project is just over $348,000. Both municipalities worked with SEDA-COG to apply for the grants.