State Police & Coroner: More details, but no name out yet on 225 crash

DORNSIFE – More details are out on a fatal crash Tuesday in Lower Northumberland County, but the name of the victim is not yet being disclosed. State police and the Northumberland County Coroner tell us, a 20-year-old man died in the 9 a.m. crash along Route 225 Tuesday.

Stonington state police say the collision occurred in Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. They say the man’s vehicle was traveling north on Route 225, when he drove off the roadway, hit a pole and rolled over.

Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley tells us the young man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identification has yet to be released while the family is notified.