More COVID-19 related restrictions announced at Evangelical

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital announced further restrictions related to COVID-19:

Evangelical-Related Physician and Specialty Offices Condensing

In an effort to continue caring for patients, mitigate unnecessary social contact, and conserve resources, the Evangelical Medical Services Organization (EMSO) has started the process of condensing outpatient offices.

For simplicity and customer service, the phones at all primary and specialty care offices will be staffed Monday through Friday during normal business hours. Patients with questions or seeking appointments should call their provider’s office as they normally would. The individual in the office will then work to answer the patient’s need.

Providers will be seeing patients with acute needs, patients managing chronic conditions, and pregnant women. Most well visits have been suspended by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close non-life-saving businesses.

Rehabilitation Services

Rehabilitation Services will begin to condense services but will continue to meet acute needs for patients. Patients with emergent rehabilitation needs should call 1-877-541-1417.

Physical therapy services will continue for six weeks for post-op surgery patients, unless function allows the patient to stop sooner. All discharged patients will receive home therapy instructions to continue rehabilitation after six weeks.

Vestibular Services, Lymphodema Therapy, and Speech Therapy will treat acute needs only.

The following Physical Therapy offices closed as of 5 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020: Mt. Pleasant Mills; Plaza 15, Lewisburg; Meadow Green, Mifflinburg; Selinsgrove, Route 522. All other locations will operate on limited hours based on acute patient needs.

Sleep Disorders Center Closing

The Sleep Center of Evangelical closed at noon on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Pulmonary Function Testing

Effective immediately, pulmonary function testing is discontinued.

Selinsgrove Imaging Center

Effective 5 pm, March 20, 2020, Selinsgrove Imaging Center is closed. All appointments have been moved to the Hospital.