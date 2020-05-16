More activities in The Valley are changed because of COVID-19

UNDATED — There are two more activities in The Valley not happening because of concerns about COVID-19:

In Danville, the Veterans Memorial Service hosted by the American Legion Post #40 and the Montour County Veterans Affairs office has been postponed. It was scheduled for Saturday, May 25, and has been tentatively re-set for Saturday, July 4. Organizers say they look at the guidelines at that time and could make further changes.

Meantime, the director of the Veterans Affairs office in Montour County, John Novak, notes that flags are not yet available for veteran’s graves. He’ll notify the public when the flags are available and may seek volunteers to assist in the placement of the flags in cemeteries.