More active cases move classes remote again at Bucknell

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is back to online classes this week in response to now 26 active COVID-19 cases on campus, and more restrictions could be coming. In an email, President John Bravman says all instruction will be remote Monday through Friday, and students must be tested again this week. All in-person athletics, student club activities, and admissions tours are also cancelled until further notice.

Bravman says the university expects additional test results Tuesday or Wednesday, at which there will be updates.

Bravman says Bertrand Library, academic buildings and all dining locations will remain open. The campus gym will also remain open with reduced capacity.