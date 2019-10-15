Monument to Women Unveiled: AP Features, PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 10/15/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say another shooting in north Philadelphia has sent two more people to the hospital, one in critical condition, the day after gunfire wounded six people. Police say shots shortly after 1030 a.m. Monday critically injured a 21-year-old and also wounded a 23-year-old man. Gunfire elsewhere in north Philadelphia wounded six people ranging in ages from 14 to 27.

At least five were reported in stable condition; the injuries of the sixth weren’t immediately reported. No arrests were reported in either case. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was killed and a three other people injured, one critically, in north Philadelphia. More gunfire in the area at 1 p.m. Saturday killed a 20-year-old man, while other shootings over the weekend sent more people, including a 17-year-old, to hospitals.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump has yet to watch a graphically violent parody video, which was shown at a meeting of his supporters at his Miami resort. It depicts a likeness of the president shooting and stabbing his opponents and members of the news media in a church. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says in a tweet that he will see it shortly and that, “based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video.”

The video appears to have first been posted to a YouTube page in July 2018, where it has been viewed more than 100,000 times since. The video uses a violent clip from the 2014 spy thriller “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” In the original scene, actor Colin Firth is depicted shooting a crowd of churchgoers.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – The U.S. Census Bureau is asking states for drivers’ license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance, alarming some civil rights advocates. The two approaches, documented by The Associated Press, come amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to make citizenship a key aspect of federal information-gathering in the run-up to the 2020 Census, despite this year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a specific citizenship question can’t be included in the 2020 Census questionnaire.

Civil rights advocates worry that the wider net being cast by the Trump administration for such information could chill Latino participation in the population count, which will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and guide the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funding. The results of the 2020 Census also will be used to redraw state and local electoral maps. Experts caution that inaccuracies in state motor vehicle records also make them a poor choice for tracking citizenship, if that is the bureau’s goal.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has escalated her tiff with Facebook by running an ad — on Facebook — taking aim at CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It’s the latest example of growing resentment of Big Tech by Republicans and Democrats alike. Warren’s text ad reads, “Breaking news: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election.”

It goes on to say that while this isn’t true, Zuckerberg has “given Donald Trump free rein to lie” on Facebook. Warren’s ad takes issue with Facebook’s policy of not fact-checking politicians’ speech or ads, the way it has outside parties fact-check news stories and other posts. Facebook has refused to remove a misleading video ad from President Donald Trump’s campaign targeting Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Facebook says companies shouldn’t police politicians’ speech.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to influence votes on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Trump on Monday tweeted that viewers should vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The president called Spicer a “good guy” and wrote “he has always been there for us!” Spicer tweeted his thanks with instructions on how viewers can cast votes.

Spicer has been paired with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold as they compete for the mirror ball trophy.

He says he’s doing it “to have fun and make it a really good experience.” Trump supporters have embraced Spicer, but opponents have criticized the program for inviting him. Spicer told USA Today there’s no question a “huge” amount of his votes come from Trump supporters. Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night.

CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) — Two Utah firefighters responding to a car crash left the scene with purple manicures after calming a young girl upset over the collision. North Davis Fire District Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd checked on the crying and screaming girl while medics evaluated her mother.

The two dads, both fathers of young girls, soothed the upset girl by allowing her to paint their nails after the car accident Saturday in the northern Utah city of Clearfield. The North Davis Fire District is praising the firefighters for their quick thinking. “This is how amazing our firefighters are,” the district wrote. Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash.

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A windsurfer spent a night stranded and floating in waters off Delaware after his sail broke and no one could hear his calls for help. The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Sunday the man was found uninjured Friday morning after drifting for hours from Dewey Beach to Bay City, where he reached shore. The Coast Guard, police and others had searched for him.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the man told police he could not reattach the sail to his board after it had disconnected. The unnamed man was wearing a life jacket and carried a whistle, but couldn’t summon anyone to help him. Officials urge windsurfers to wear life jackets and wetsuits, carry a whistle or horn and notify someone of their plans.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered on Virginia’s Capitol Square to dedicate a new monument honoring trailblazing women spanning four centuries of history. The project will eventually feature a dozen life-sized bronze statues dotting a granite plaza. Seven were officially unveiled Monday by Girl Scouts who pulled drapes off the statues as the women’s names were read aloud.

Among those being honored are a Native American chieftain, a Jamestown settler and a suffragist. The sculptor, Ivan Schwartz, said there are far fewer statues honoring women than men across the United States. He called the dedication “a deeply significant moment in the history of the nation, as we begin to address centuries-old sins of omission.” Organizers say there’s no other monument quite like this one in the United States.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The best thing that happened for the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend took place in a different game between two other teams. After Kirk Cousins torched Philadelphia’s depleted secondary and the Minnesota Vikings rolled to a 38-20 victory Sunday, the New York Jets knocked off the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their bye week with some momentum following a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges threw for a touchdown in his first NFL start and rookie linebacker Devin Bush returned a fumble for a score to give Pittsburgh a rare win on the West Coast. The Steelers are 2-4 through six weeks and the schedule gets easier in the coming weeks. Only three of Pittsburgh’s remaining 10 opponents currently have a winning record. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 8 St. Louis 1

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Final Miami 120 Atlanta 87

Final Charlotte 120 Memphis 99

Final Dallas 107 Oklahoma City 70

Final Sacramento 128 Utah 115

Final Denver 107 Phoenix 102

Final L.A. Lakers 104 Golden State 98

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 4 Anaheim 2

Final OT N-Y Islanders 3 St. Louis 2

Final Florida 6 New Jersey 4

Final Minnesota 2 Ottawa 0

Final Buffalo 4 Dallas 0

Final Colorado 6 Washington 3

Final Chicago 3 Edmonton 1

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 23 Detroit 22

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Houston at N-Y Yankees 4:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Washington 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Boston at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Montreal 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved