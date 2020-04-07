Montour Skate Park now closed after gathering of 30 broken up

DANVILLE – Another Valley police department says they enforced the state’s stay-at-home order, this time because of a gathering at an area owned by the Montour Area Recreation Commission. Mahoning Township Police broke up a group of 30 or so people young people at the Montour Skate Park Monday night.

MARC Executive Director Bob Stoudt says the park is now closed until further notice. He says they have debated about what parks to keep open and which ones to close. He noted some other groups, at other locations, were also broken up as well.

Stoudt also says the Montour Preserve is seeing up to triple the amount of people than normal, but most park goers have been practicing social distancing. He says there are no plans to close the preserve, but the commission is closely monitoring the situation.