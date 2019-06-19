Montour County officials, emergency responders hold Tornado drill

DANVILLE – With the Valley seeing frequent tornadic activity and other severe weather, Montour County leaders, first responders, and others, came together for a drill Tuesday night. Emergency responders tell us Montour County officials joined other Valley EMA crews Tuesday night to conduct the drill.

Volunteer fire departments from Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland counties all participated. The drill was a fire at a building from a simulated tornado, which was staged to claim three lives and injure dozens. According to emergency responders, Montour County officials felt the drill went well.