Montour County holding drug take back later this month

DANVILLE – An opportunity for Montour County residents to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Montour County officials have announced the county is again participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. It will be held Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

County officials say everyone is invited to bring their expired and/or unwanted medications to the Montour County Courthouse for disposal. This includes controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medications. The services are free and anonymous. In Montour County alone, he says over 75 pounds of prescription pills were collected in two take-back events in 2018.