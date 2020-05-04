Montour County Courthouse, other county facilities to reopen May 11

DANVILLE – Montour County will be reopening some local government buildings on a limited basis next week. In a release, county commissioner chairman Ken Holdren says the county courthouse and most other county facilities will reopen on a limited basis next Monday, May 11.

Business will be conducted by appointment only and limited to one visitor at a time per office. Visitors and delivery personnel will be required to wear masks, and temperatures will be taken with no-touch thermometers. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be turned away.

Holdren says arrangements will be made for those whose business may require more than one person, such as a marriage license or passport application.

The courthouse will be sanitized throughout the day, and a dropbox system will remain in place for people not wanting to enter the courthouse. County employees will be required to wear masks and take their temperature before coming to work each day. Employees leaving the building during the day will have their temperatures retaken when they return.