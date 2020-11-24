Montour County Limits Access to Courthouse, Other Buildings

DANVILLE – Another set of county buildings will be open by appointment only starting next week. Montour County announced Tuesday afternoon its courthouse and other government facilities will begin being open by appointment only starting next Monday, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The county has posted a contact director to make appointments for services. We have that posted below:

Assessment (570-271-3006)

Commissioners (570-271-3000)

Elections/Voter Registration (570-271-3000)

Human Services (570-271-3029)

Magisterial District Court (570-271-3022)

Planning/Zoning (570-271-3029)

Prison (570-271-3039)

Probation (570-271-3030)

Prothonotary (570-271-3011)

Register & Recorder (570-271-3012)

Sheriff”s Office (570-271-3020)

Treasurer (570-271-3016)

Dog, fishing and hunting licenses can also be purchased online at:

Dog licenses – www.montourco.org. Click on Treasurer

Fishing licenses – www.fishandboat.com

Hunting licenses – www.pgc.pa.gov

Veterans Affairs (570-271-3061)