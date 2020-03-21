Montour County Courthouse and other county offices close

DANVILLE – Another county courthouse in The Valley is sealed from the public, but staff is working inside. The Montour County Courthouse and other county offices are closed until further notice. The public can still drop off documents in the vestibule of the courthouse.

The County Commissioners tell us, the court system will remain open for essential activities, and the county offices will remain staffed and the public is advised to call individual offices for assistance.

The Montour County Food Bank, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 26, will go on as schedule, but families picking up food will not need to enter the Human Services building or leave their vehicles. Individuals receiving home deliveries will continue to be served. Call 570–271-3028 for more information on the food bank.

All other Human Services functions will be done by phone.

A directory of offices follows:

Assessment (570-271-3006)

Children & Youth Services (570-271-3050)

Commissioners/Elections/Voter Registration – (570-271-3000)

Magisterial District Court (570-271-3022)

Planning/Zoning (570-271-3028)

Prison (570-271-3039)

Probation (570-271-3030)

Prothonotary (570-271-3011) Marriage license and passport applications will not be processed.

Register & Recorder (570-271-3012) Estates still by appointment only.

Sheriff’s Office (570-271-3020) Applications for License to Carry Concealed Firearms will be accepted by mail only. The following must be included in the mailing: completed application, $20.00 check payable to the Montour county Sheriff’s Office, copy of a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license. Applicants will be contacted at a later date to complete the application process.

Treasurer (570-271-3016) Dog, fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased online:

Dog licenses – www.montourco.org. Click on Treasurer

Fishing licenses – www.pa.wildlifelicense.com

Hunting licenses – www.pgc.pa.gov

Veterans Affairs (570-849-6033) Appointments will be conducted by phone.