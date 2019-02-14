Montour County Commissioner Holdren will now seek re-election

DANVILLE – Montour County’s Commissioner Chairman has had a change of heart and will now seek re-election. Earlier, we told you first term Commissioner Ken Holdren had decided against seeking another four year stint in office.

Holdren tells WKOK, since then, he received so much support and encouragement from residents to run again that he has changed his mind. He also says there’s unfinished business he wants to see get done in another term.

He says that work includes a two million dollar cost savings from consolidation of 911 centers and convincing Green Thumb Industries to build a facility in the county. He also cited improvements in transit and assisting local fire companies in replacing radios.

Holdren says some goals in mind for next term, if elected, would be to completed complete consolidations of county operations. He also wants to complete the sale of Mahoning Township properties to bring other commercial enterprises to the county, and continue spurring economic development.