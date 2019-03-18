Montour County attorney runs for public office again after failed run in 2015

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four years after an unsuccessful run for state Supreme Court, a Montour County attorney is once again seeking statewide office. Rebecca Warren, a former Montour County D-A, is among the four Democrats and three Republicans have filed petitions to get on primary ballots for Superior Court.

Democrats filing include Philadelphia Judge Daniel McCaffery and lawyers Amanda Green-Hawkins of Pittsburgh and Beth Tarasi and Ryan James of Allegheny County.

Republicans filing are Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck, Chester County prosecutor Megan King and Warren. Next Tuesday is the deadline to challenge a candidate’s petitions. Peck and King are endorsed by the state Republican Party. Warren ran unsuccessfully for state Supreme Court in 2015. McCaffery is the brother of former state Supreme Court Justice Seamus McCaffery.

All are seeking a seat on Pennsylvania’s mid-level appellate court that handles civil and criminal appeals from county courts. Filings were due Tuesday for the May 21 primary election for two open Superior Court seats.