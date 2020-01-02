Montour County approves budget, slight tax increase included in 2020

DANVILLE – The Montour County Commissioners approved a 2020 budget Tuesday…the $8.8 million dollar plan requires a slight tax increase. Commissioners say taxes will go up .18 mills. They say the increase will fund higher costs for pensions, upcoming expensive trials and other expenses.

Commissioner Chairman Trevor Finn told us, elected officials and department heads in the county work all year to minimize expenditures and look for additional sources of revenue. He said all staffers worked to assist the commissioners with developing the leanest budget possible. The budget was approved this past Tuesday.