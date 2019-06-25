Montandon Elementary School to close

MILTON- Montandon Elementary school will be closing at the end of June. The Milton Area School Board came to their decision during Tuesday night’s meeting, following a vote of 7-2. The students will attending Baugher Elementary starting in August.

Board president David Edinger tells WKOK what factored in to the decision to close the elementary school.

“I think the board has talked about it for years. I think this year, we had hired an architect to look at buildings. We also looked at our numbers, how many students we have because of declining enrollment in Milton. And I think that was some of the leading causes to look at. Perhaps we can do some combinations and save some dollars, and not impact education at all.”

District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan tells WKOK the decision to close Montandon Elementary came following discussion about the school’s future.

“In the last six months or so, I think starting in February, we had our first meeting, that we presented data to the board because they asked for consideration of what the future of Montandon would look like based on enrollment, faculty, all those factors. And then we continued moving through the required Pennsylvania School Code process through the public hearing and giving the community the opportunity to speak.”

Dr. Keegan tells WKOK that the board members met with members of the community.

“I know many of the board members, if not all of the board members, have met individually with community members, they’ve heard from community members, and so they had a good sense of how the community felt overall. Not just those that spoke at board meetings, but also those that spoke with them privately. The data and the FAQ’s are available on our website in regards to questions that the community asked.”

She says that discussion regarding the transition period will take place this summer.

“Now that the board has made a decision to close Montandon, we’ll now start talking about that transition period. What will busing look like, how are we going to help the kids ease into a transition into a new school building, along with faculty members, and how will the new space accommodate the six classrooms that will be joining.”

Mike Medley has one child enrolled in the district, who is going in to third grade. He says he is disappointed with the board’s decision.

“I feel like it’s not just about the money because I would absolutely weigh myself on education over saving a couple thousand dollars. The community, the safety, it’s just disheartening, these decisions that are made for the children of our future and our community.”

The move will transition approximately 130 students and six faculty members from Montandon Elementary to Baugher Elementary. That will bring the number of students at Baugher Elementary to over 600. The official closing date of Montandon Elementary school is June 30th.