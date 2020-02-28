Monkey Movement Donation to Geisinger Life Flight

SELINSGROVE – When children need to be transported to the hospital in a helicopter or ambulance, it can be a very scary experience. In an effort to help these children, a 10-year-old is donating stuffed monkeys to the Geisinger Life Flight team.

Aly Creasy, of Hughesville, started Aly’s Monkey Movement after her own experience in the emergency room several years ago. After receiving her first stuffed monkey, Jack, from her grandparents, Aly wants to help other kids through these frightening experiences by giving them comfort with a stuffed monkey.

Aly will be presenting the Life Flight 1 crew with her donation on Friday, February 28 at 1 p.m. The monkeys will be shared among Geisinger’s six Life Flight bases and two critical care ground transport unit bases. Life Flight team members will be available to discuss Aly’s donation.