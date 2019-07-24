Money stolen from several vehicles in Mahoning Twp, Montour Co.

MAHONING TWP – In Montour County, Mahoning Township Police are reminding residents to keep vehicles locked after money was stolen from several vehicles in the township recently. Township officers tell us they first found out about the thefts sometime Tuesday during the evening and overnight hours.

They tell us vehicles that were left unlocked had cash stolen. Officers are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, even when parked in carports or unsecured garages. Residents are also reminded to report suspicious activity.