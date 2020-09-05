Money coming to support Mifflinburg firefighters

MIFFLINBURG- A Union County fire company will get a new tanker thanks to a federal grant.

Pennsylvania U. S. Senator Pat Toomey announced recently an almost $395,000 for the Mifflinburg Hose County.

Assistant Chief Wayne Bierly says the money will be used to purchase a new tanker for the Mazeppa station. The money comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters grant. Toomey says he was glad to support the application and applauded the firefighters for their dedicated public service.